Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Gurmmeet Singh helmed horror comedy film starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. It was one of the much-awaited films of the year.

The makers left no stone unturned in the marketing campaign for the film and have gone all out with the promotions. The film is released on around 1000 screens across the country. Advance bookings for the film also sold approximately 2000- 2300 tickets at major locations at the three national chains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per early trends coming in, Phone Bhoot has managed to earn Rs 2-3 crore on opening day. However, the collection would also increase if the night shows do well. There are 2 other films led by women releasing on November 4- Mili and Double XL.

However, Katrina Kaif starrer will emerge as the first choice by a distant margin as Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer box office collection on opening day would barely reach 1 crore until and unless there is a miraculous turn of events.

Katrina is returning to the big screen after a long time. Her last film Sooryavanshi did a massive business of Rs 20 Crores at the box office on its first day. In comparison, Phone Bhoot is lacking in numbers at the box office on day 1.

It is worth pointing out that Gurmmeet Singh directorial failed to receive positive reception from critics now hope for the film remains in the audience reports. So what do you think about the film? Have you watched it yet? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Box Office: The Kashmir Files’ Unprecedented 1162% Returns Gets Surpassed By Rishab Shetty’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram