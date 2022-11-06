Phone Bhoot Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends) Vs Mili & Double XL: This Friday, moviegoers witnessed the release of three films at the box office which clashed with each other. After Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif returned to the silver screen with the horror comedy Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. On its release day, it clashed with Mili which is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Both films also had a faceoff with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-led Double XL. Out of the three films, only Phone Bhoot seems to have garnered average footfalls while Mili and Double XL stand near to nowhere.

Now as per the early trends flowing in, Katrina Kaif starrer is leading the race at the box office. According to media reports, Phone Bhoot has earned 2.50-3.50 crore on the 2nd day of its release. However, Milli got a very low response as it collected 40-50 Lakhs and Double XL garnered 20-30 Lakhs. With the latest numbers, their total collections now stand at 4.55-5.55 crore* followed by 1-1.10 crore* and 30-45 lakhs* respectively.

On the first-day Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL opened to 2.05 crore, 40-50 lakhs and 10-15 lakhs respectively. Out of the three films, only Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer has been working okayish at the box office and the other two films are striving hard to work.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL with 3, 3 and 1 stars, respectively.

Coming back what are your thoughts on these films’ box office collection. Which one do you think will lead over the weekend?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

