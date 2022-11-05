Over the last week, Friends’ actor Matthew Perry has been making the headline on account of his newly released memoir – Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. From talking about his relationships to even opening up about once thinking he was impotent, the Mr Sunshine actor holds nothing back. He even took digs at Keanu Reeves in the book.

For those who don’t know, Matthew in his book said that while original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger are no longer with us, Keanu still walks among us. Now sources close to the Matrix star have revealed what the actor thinks of it.

As per a recent US Weekly report, Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry to take digs at him in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Revealing the Matrix actor’s response to it, a source told the publication, “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field.” This insider added, “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”

For those wondering what the Friends’ fame wrote about Keanu Reeves, Matthew Perry in his memoir – while addressing the death of their mutual friend, penned, “River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry also took a dig at Reeves while discussing Chris Farley’s December 1997 death. Here he wrote, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [about Farley’s death].” And noted in the section, “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Following the backlash, Matthew Perry issues a public apology. The 17 Again actor in it said, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

What do you think of the revelations made by Matthew Perry in his book?

