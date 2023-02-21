Shehnaaz Gill is one of the strongest personalities the world has seen and there’s no exaggeration about that. The actress seemed to be madly in love with Sidharth Shukla but his unfortunate passing away left her devastated. But she bounced back stronger than ever and shells out major goals every single day, whether it is via her talent or body transformation. Scroll below as she now reveals buying a new house in Mumbai but there are rules in order to enter it!

There’s a lot that Shehnaaz has to look forward to in her professional life. She is currently hosting her YouTube chat show, Desi Vibes. The actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Much ahead of its release, she’s already been roped in for another movie – 100% which also stars Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest interaction with Bhuvan Bam on Desi Vibes, Shehnaaz Gill could be seen talking about her marriage plans for the first time since the passing away of Sidharth Shukla. She revealed that she started her YouTube channel as her brother motivated her to do something that will give her earnings for a lifetime. The actress also mentioned that the fame may or may not stay for a lifetime.

While that has caught all the eyeballs, our focus is on Shehnaaz Gill buying a new house. The actress invited Bhuvan Bam to her abode but mentioned that there are a few rules that he will have to abide by. “Pehle nahana padta hai mere bed pe sone ke liye. Washroom nahi jana.”

To this, Bhuvan Bam responded in disbelief, “Aap kaha jaate ho? Hum kyu na jaaye fir? Ye kya zulum hai yaar? Aap kisiko invite karte ho toh bol diya karo, karke aana!”

Shehnaaz Gill clarifies, “Mereko pata hai mujhe saaf karna ata hai, sab kuch mai karke aati hu.”

One of the people behind the camera revealed that Shehnaaz once asked her brother Shehbaz to rent a hotel in order to use the washroom and then come to her house!

Take a look at the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill has left us in splits with her latest revelations! What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: The Mandalorian Season 3 All Set To Release Next Month: Here’s What Happened So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News