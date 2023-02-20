Watch the adventures of The Mandalorian and his little green friend from March 1 onwards, only on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.

Arriving on March 1, 2023, The Mandalorian season 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi. Seasons 1 and 2 will also be available on the platform in Hindi from March 1. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer and Jon Favreau as Showrunner, this season will see Pedro Pascal return to his titular role of Din Djarin. Joining him will be Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris and Emily Swallow.

If you are new to The Mandalorian or already a fan, we have got you covered and here’s a rundown of some of the key events from seasons 1 and 2 for you to catch up and know everything about the eagerly awaited show:

The Launch

First launched in November 2019, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), the titular hero and a Mandalorian bounty hunter. Over the course of the first two seasons, The Mandalorian developed a bond with the young force-sensitive child, Grogu. He’s faced criminals, monsters, and the remnants of the evil Empire and there’s no telling where exactly his story will go from here. Lucasfilm has crafted a compelling recap for The Mandalorian season 3, a refresher on the epic odyssey of Din Djarin and Grogu. While the central bond between the stoic bounty hunter and his endearing ward is the beating heart of the series, the season 2 finale left us fearing their story had reached its conclusion. But Lucasfilm executed a breathtaking pivot in The Book of Boba Fett, wherein Grogu reunites with his paternal figure and chooses to embrace the Way of the Mandalorian. A most unexpected and thrilling twist indeed.

How Mando and Grogu meet

Season 1 opens with Din Djarin (Mandalorian) tasked with delivering a bounty to a former Empire official, The Client. Still, when it turns out to be a child with mystical powers, aka Grogu, Mando’s protective instincts kick in. The bounty hunter was orphaned at a young age, and the memories lead him to risk his own life to protect the child from destructive powers.

Meanwhile, the season 2 finale ended with Luke Skywalker training Grogu as part of his new Jedi Order, but Din Djarin couldn’t accept this was a final goodbye. He even had Beskar armour forged for Grogu, who he considers a Foundling. Sadly, Din Djarin’s quest in season 2 has cost him dearly, with the survivors of his old clan exiling Din Djarin for breaking the helmet rule during the quest. This made Din Djarin all the more eager to reconnect with the rest of his family — especially the Child. Sure enough, the two reunite at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, with Grogu choosing the Mandalorian Way over the Jedi Teachings.

The Dark Saber

Season 2 sees the introduction of The Darksaber and its storied past. As it stands, possessing the Darksaber automatically makes the owner the rightful ruler of Mandalore, according to the customs of the warrior race. This tradition directly places Din Djarin in conflict with Bo-Katan, another Mandalorian who wishes to take possession of the weapon to give her power and influence to rebuild the ruined planet.

How will season 3 be different?

The third season of The Mandalorian has ignited fiery anticipation, as it’s expected to venture into uncharted territory that sets it apart from its predecessors. For starters, the bond between Grogu and Mando is expected to deepen and shift in new and unexpected ways. With Grogu’s growing mastery of the Force, the lines between who is the protector and who is protected may blur, causing the pint-sized powerhouse to grapple with difficult choices that could shape his destiny.

As a whole, the upcoming season is said to be a brooding, shadowy affair, with cast members teasing that it’s bursting at the seams with adrenaline-pumping action and emotionally charged character moments. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride, because The Mandalorian season 3 is primed to be a standout chapter that breaks new ground in the Star Wars universe.

Join Disney+ Hotstar and experience the growing bond of Din and Grogu like never before in The Mandalorian season 3 starting from March 1

