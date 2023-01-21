Scarlett Johansson is not just s*x symbol, she’s beauty with brains. Her tremendous acting skills have gotten her a bundle of good films. And owing to the same, she’s left behind superstars like Robert Downey Jr, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise amongst others to become the highest-grossing actor at the box office. But do you know? Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth once got hilariously mean and brutally roasted her? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Avengers cast is really close to each other. Be it Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, or Jeremy Renner; all of these actors have a well-knit bond even in real life. As for our Thor and Black Widow, they once sat face to face to only roast each other!

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was BBC Radio 1’s Playground Insults that witnessed Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth insult each other with the intent to leave each other in splits. The Black Widow actress began her roast by calling her co-star ‘ugly’, only to be hearing the meanest possible things in return.

Chris Hemsworth responded, “They say beauty is on the inside and inside you is just awful… It’s lucky you’re beautiful because there’s nothing up there.”

This left Scarlett Johansson in disbelief who reacted, “What? That’s mean! Did you just call me dumb?”

The roasting session continued with Chris making fun of the superpowers of Black Widow. On the other hand, Scarlett made fun of the Thor actor comparing his biceps to ‘Thanksgiving Turkeys.’

What remained most memorable was that both Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth couldn’t be mean towards each other and kept regretting their mean words. Take a look at the fun banter below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: After Shakira Split, Gerard Pique Has Been Paying For Clara Chia Marti’s Lip Fillers? Netizens Are Trolling Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News