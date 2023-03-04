Akshay Kumar is surely witnessing a rough patch in his career with back-to-back disasters at the box office. His Selfiee is now the latest addition to the list. Last year, we saw how Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu tanked miserably during their theatrical run. Is it posing any threat to Akki’s upcoming films including Oh My God 2? Keep reading to know more!

Despite giving consecutive box office failures, Akshay has a strong lineup coming up. This includes Soorarai Pottru remake, Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Hera Pheri 3. Now, if the latest claim made by a self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, is to be believed, Akki’s OMG 2 has left with no takers.

As per KRK, Oh My God 2 is finding it difficult to get any distributor or OTT platform on board to release the film either in theatres or digitally. He wrote, “Film #Selfiee’s disaster result has affected Akshay Kumar’s career badly. Now no distributor and OTT company is ready to buy his next film #OMG2 Akki’s one more remake of south film #SooraraiPottru is going to convert into 4 episode Web series instead to release in the theatre.”

Film #Selfiee’s disaster result has affected Akshay Kumar’s career badly. Now no distributor and OTT company is ready to buy his next film #OMG2 Akki’s one more remake of south film #SooraraiPottru is going to convert into 4 episode Web series instead to release in the theatre. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2023

Of course, there’s no credibility to this claim as KRK is always after Bollywood actors. Especially, spreading negativity against stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. It’s strictly for entertainment purposes only.

Meanwhile, speaking about Oh My God 2, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev in key roles.

