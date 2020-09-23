Actress Yami Gautam says her upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny, has been her toughest project owing to health reasons.

Yami shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot of the film’s sing, “LOL”, on Instagram.

She said that no song shoot in the film went without giddiness.

“Thank you for all the love for #LOL. This film has been toughest for me for health reasons… no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it’s my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second.

“Bighugto@neverendingdrama@amandeepkaur87@hairgaragebynatasha@imahimaagarwal #Ram #Shivraj#Nayan #Ravi! #forevergratitude,” Yami Gautam wrote.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, “Ginny Weds Sunny” is a romantic comedy-drama that also stars Vikrant Massey. “LOL” is the first song which has been released from the film’s music album. Composed by Payal, the song is written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi.

“I had so much fun composing ‘LOL’. It has been penned by Kunaal in a way that millennials will find relatable. The best part about having creative control over such compositions is that there are no hard and fast rules to curb you. I was given a very wide canvas and the liberty to make this a fun and feel-good track. I can’t wait to know what listeners think about it,” Payal said.

The music video, which has been recently released, showcases a wedding setup with both actors burning the dance floor with their moves and chemistry. Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey were seen wearing ethnic outfits.

The film Ginny Weds Sunny is about Ginny, who gets set up with Sunny but the match is not that simple and complications arise amid love, life, weddings and music. It is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Reportedly, the film’s two leads Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey try to inject the proceedings with their charms. This is the first time that Massey would be seen alongside Yami on screen.

