Thalaivi: As Kangana Ranaut Returns To The Film Sets, She Calls It Her 'Most Soothing & Comforting' Place

Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to be back on a film set after her lockdown break.

On Monday, Kangana shared pictures from the set of her upcoming film “Thalaivi”. In the stills, she is seen conversing with director AL Vijay.

“These are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set,” Kangana tweeted.

“Thalaivi” is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kangana had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. During lockdown, she took help of her personal trainer to shed the extra kilos.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to news reports suggesting that the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi hinted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide.

“Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast, he feared for his life, he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him, he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS,” the actress tweeted on her verified account.

“With latest progress we need answers to few questions.

1) SSR repeatedly spoke about big production houses banning him. Who are these people who conspired against him?

2) Why media spread false news about him being a rapist?

3) Why was Mahesh Bhatt doing his psychoanalysis?,” Kangana wrote in a separate tweet.

