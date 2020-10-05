Tamannaah Bhatia Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says “It Has Been A Strenuous Week”

As the film industry has got back on the sets, many celebs have exposed themselves to coronavirus. Even though so many precautionary measures are being taken, many stars have been able to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus infection. Bollywood and south actress, Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest one in the big group.

The Baahubali actress took to social media and announced the news. Sharing the update with her fans, she posted a note which read as saying, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.”

However, the good news is that she is being discharged now. She added, “I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well! Love, Tamannaah “

We wish for Tamannaah’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared how she is excited to reprise the role of Tabu in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller, Andhadhun.

“I’ve always been an ardent fan of Tabu’s work and it is such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity. What I personally loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay. It had no hero or no villain,” she said.

Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake.

