Matt Damon once praised Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, highlighting its powerful message on India’s sanitation crisis. According to Hindustan Times, Damon called the film’s message crucial. “It’s great to have stars like Akshay and films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha spotlighting the open defecation crisis,” he alluded. “It helps drive awareness, not only about the issues but also what can be done to tackle this and create change.”

Damon’s Water.org has tackled sanitation for years, and he firsthand experienced the impact of open defecation during his 2013 India visit. “I’ve seen how it threatens health, contaminates safe drinking water, and endangers women and children,” he asserted. Damon stressed that access to clean water and sanitary toilets is a cornerstone for human dignity and potential.

In 2013, Matt Damon toured India to monitor Water.org projects, and the experience left a deep impression. From bustling Mumbai to serene villages in Chennai and Bangalore, he met people who dreamt of having something as basic as a toilet. “The people were gracious and welcoming,” Damon recalled. “They shared their wish to have toilets. Meeting people who’d built their own with Water.org’s help was inspiring. They were so proud to show them to us.”

He fondly remembered the cultural quirks, too. The fiery flavors of Indian cuisine? Loved it. The sway of Bollywood stardom? Fascinated by it. But the human stories—of resilience and determination—stuck with him most. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a wake-up call. The story about a man’s battle to bring a toilet into his home addressed a taboo topic with humor, heart, and urgency. Damon’s Water.org echoes this mission, working tirelessly to end open defecation worldwide.

Damon was thrilled that a Bollywood film took up the mantle of sanitation awareness. He emphasized how the media can amplify crucial messages, bridging gaps between awareness and action. While Damon hasn’t locked in a date for his next India trip, he’s eager to return. “I’m looking forward to visiting India again soon,” he said, leaving the door open for another chapter in his collaboration with local communities.

For now, Matt Damon’s applause for Akshay Kumar and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha reinforces an important truth: when stars align, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood, they can spark real change. And as Damon might agree, that’s the kind of blockbuster the world truly needs!

