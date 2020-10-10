World Mental Health Day 2020: From Deepika Padukone To Shah Rukh Khan - 5 Celebrities Who Won The Battle Over Depression

Our mental health is as important as our physical health. We often underestimate it till we are on a verge of having a mental breakdown and with the kind of modern lifestyle we have these days, it’s easy to be depressed than to be happy.

Mental health in India is still a taboo and people don’t consider it as a real treatable issue which they should. Although it is changing with time as many known faces have come out in recent times and have addressed their mental health in public.

Today, we are going to talk about Bollywood celebrities who addressed their mental health in public and helped people come out and take help for better. From Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, let’s take a look at it:

Deepika Padukone:

Back in 2015, the Bajirao Mastani actress came out in public and spoke to media about her mental health breaking the stigma. Deepika revealed how she fought back with it and also started an NGO named Live Love Laugh Foundation who creates mental awareness among people.

Shah Rukh Khan:

It happened in 2010 when SRK had severe shoulder surgery and was going through immense pain. He was quoted saying, “Due to the shoulder injury, and the suffering, I had got into a depression mode, but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy.”

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka addressed depression and mental health in a tweet and wrote, “Depression is a prison where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer.” Not just this, on various occasions, we saw Zero actress spoke out mental health problems and that she wants to normalise it and erase the shame related to anxiety and depression. Sharma once revealed that she was dealing with anxiety herself and took help for the same.

Varun Dhawan:

Bollywood actors go through rigorous training to get into the skin of the character for a specific film. Likewise, Varun Dhawan played the role of psycho in Badlapur and went in depression but didn’t loosen up to that and came back happy. His mind was dragging him in negativity but with some help, he bounced mentally well in no time.

Ileana D’Cruz:

Ileana has been very vocal about her struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression. Not just that, the Rustom actress also revealed that she felt suicidal because of BDD and hence decided to help people by raising awareness about mental health.

We often struggle with our emotions and the best way to sort that out it to talk. Take help, if needed; there’s no need to feel ashamed about it. Help friends and family who you know are dealing with something in the same context because they might never speak about it but they do need help and it’ll help them feel better.

