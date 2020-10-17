Kangana Ranaut Claims She Gave Bollywood FIRST Legitimate Action Heroine!

Although Bollywood has seen many female stars including Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Hema Malini, Sridevi and the Fearless Nadia, among many others, essay action roles in the past, Kangana Ranaut claims she is the Hindi film industry’s first legitimate action heroine.

Advertisement

Kangana made her point on Friday while talking of her training regime for her upcoming action flicks, “Tejas” and “Dhaakad“.

“I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad. I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine,” Kangana Ranaut wrote as caption to a video she posted on Twitter, of an exhausting workout schedule.

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020 Advertisement

In the clip, Kangana Ranaut is seen doing boxing, kickboxing, cartwheels, handstands and other high-intensity interval training.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, “Tejas” pays tribute to the Indian military. It is slated to release in April 2021. “Dhaakad” will see Kangana play a spy. The project is helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Kangana Ranaut also has the J. Jayalalithaa biopic, “Thalaivi” coming up.

Must Read: SHOCKING! Mithun Chakraborty’s Son, Wife Accused Of Rape, Forcible Abortion; Complaint Filed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube