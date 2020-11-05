Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as the toofani senior. Even though he was in the house for only two weeks, he managed to steal all the limelight. We all are aware that Sid has a huge fan following and they always take a stand for the actor. But, what is it that has got the actor trending again?

Though Sid has come out of the house after his two-week stay, it seems he is following the ongoing season quite religiously. Maybe that is why he took a stand for Rubina Dilaik. Continue reading further to know more.

Yesterday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode saw Rubina Dilaik as the Sachalak of a task. In this task, her husband Abhinav Shukla was fighting for captaincy. Now, other contestants like Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli were trying their best to distract Abhinav so that he would not win the captaincy. This led to a major fight between Rubina and them. Sidharth Shukla took Rubina’s side and shared his thoughts on his social media account.

Sidharth Shukla from his official account commented, “Didn’t want 2 to get in2 this bt … 1 try to open ur mind … that task was only btw d girls of d house & d person who intervened was not a part of d task at any point this 1 was for the entire house … get d difference … & even if u don’t best wishes 2 u & d one you supporting”. Check out his tweet below:

Some People might be confused that why @sidharth_shukla replied it on my tweet. As it has nothing to do wd my tweet. Let me clarify it was reply to another person who has deleted that reply now. Probably he might have questioned #Sid for Glass where #ShehzadDeol

intervened. pic.twitter.com/i5BtAkG9jN — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 5, 2020

A Twitter handle which goes by the name The Khabri tweeted, “#RubinaDilaik matlab kuch bhi. Apne husband ko Captain bnane ke chakker me Sanchalan ka itna galat faida uthaane ki koshish. One more Unfair Sanchlak but anyways #TruthPrevails.” Replying to this one of the users commented on the post bashing Rubina and later deleted it, but it seems Sidharth who also followed the episode closely shared his stand on the same by supporting her action.

Sidharth Shukla might not be very active on social media, but his fans surely keep him trending all the time. Today as well, just one tweet from the actor in support of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik, has made him trend on Twitter.

Well, do you agree with Sidharth’s point of view?

