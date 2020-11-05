Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Hiding The Mask In Her Pants Was A ‘Genius Move’, Says Ex-Contestant Andy Kumar

Nikki Tamboli who shook the ceiling of Bigg Boss house with her entertaining personality and power pact performance has been called a one-woman army. Known to stand against the entire house, not backing off from her stands and giving her 100% Tamboli has always been ferocious and fierce in the tasks.

In a recent task allocated by Bigg Boss, Nikki was accused and criticized by the entire house. Tamboli who stood firm and didn’t give up on the task against Rahul Vaidya, knowing that she would get hurt and didn’t want to get into a physical tussle with the latter she chose to win the task mentally.

Netizens were seen lashing out on Bigg Boss 14 contestants for criticizing Nikki Tamboli to which former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar was seen giving his review on the situation. He said, “I think Nikki ka ye genius move tha. Dekho Nikki ko pata tha ke cheena jhapti mein Rahul jeet jayega as Rahul ka bal zyada hai toh usne apne mind se socha ke mein kaise isko apne saath rakh sakti hu. Aab Bigg Boss ke saare seasons mein jaha itna sab kuch ho chuka hai vaha pata hai ke banda cheen lega mujhse toh ye karke mein apne pass isko(mask) ko rakh sakti hu. I think it was a genius move kyuki ye allowed hai kyuki Bigg Boss ne bhi kuch nahi bola.”

All is fair in love & war! @nikkitamboli is fearlessly fighting for her place in the house since day 1. https://t.co/IE1zlXgX5I — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) November 4, 2020

He was also seen tweeting, “All is fair in Love and war. Nikki Tamboli is fearlessly fighting for her place in the house since day 1.”

