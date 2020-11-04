Kajal Aggarwal Saying “It's Never Too Late, I Say No” Just Few Days After Wedding Shocks Fans

Last week was dedicated to Kajal Aggarwal as her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu stole all the limelight. Pictures of her fairytale wedding took the internet by storm. All the inside pictures and videos showing the actress decked in beautiful ensembles made everyone swoon over her.

From her mehendi ceremony to the reception, Kajal looked drop-dead gorgeous on every occasion. However, soon after embarking on a journey as Mrs, what made the actress say ‘It’s never too late, I say no’? Is there trouble in paradise already? Well, continue reading further to get all the scoop.

Kajal Aggarwal’s recent post is about saying NO, and it is a much-needed one. Well, before you draw any conclusion let us tell you that the post she made is about the pandemic and the state of fear which we all are living in. She has penned down a long letter narrating how a tiny, unseen virus has made her reconsider her lifestyle and gripped her with fear. However, she refuses to stay in uncertainty and fear.

A part of Kajal Aggarwal’s post reads, “I say a big no to the current state of our existence. I say no to a continuous state of uncertainty and fear.” She further went on to say, “Most of all I say no to our current response to the virus and the existing hygiene standards.”

Kajal further talks about the pandemic demanding swift and unprecedented action. In the end, she bats for a safer world while talking about the new phase of her life. All her fans have sent in support to her on the post. Check out Kajal’s post below:

Indeed this post of Kajal Aggarwal comes as an eye-opener for many. Way to go girl!

In the first instance, Kajal’s post appeared to be on the negative side hinting trouble in paradise already. Maybe because of which it grabbed more attention.

Anyway! What do you think about Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

