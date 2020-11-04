Malayalam Actress Saranya Anand Looks Gorgeous As A Bride In Traditional Attire

Actress Saranya Anand, who has gained immense fame for her antagonist role as Vedika Sampath in Kudumbavilakku, is no longer a single woman. The actress tied the knot to fiancé Manesh Rajan today, November 4 at a Guruvayoor Temple.

The wedding function was a low-key celebration owing to the COVID-19 protocols that needed to be followed. Despite the function being held only in the presence of close family, the bride and groom looked stunning in their wedding attire.

In the pictures circulating on social media currently, Saranya Anand looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Kasavu half white saree with a thick gold border and fine green one outlining it. The groom, Manesh Rajan also opted for a gold and white tradition wear consisting of dhoti and an Angavastram (Thundu) on his shoulders.

Check out some pictures and videos from Saranya Anand and Manesh Rajan’s wedding here:

Recently, Saranya Anand announced her engagement on social media and even shared some pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoots. The lovey-dovey pics of the couple are sure to set couple as well as pre-wedding photoshoots goals.

She captioned one of the posts, “And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you” The post continued reading, “Guys Finally I said yessss. I am very happy to announce that finally by God’s grace and blessings I’m getting engaged ❤ . I’d like to thank my new Partner My King 🤴 Mr. Manesh Rajan Nair for asking me to be his Queen👸.He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name.Finally I got my special one whom I want to annoy for the rest of my life. I urge you all to pray and bless us for My next beautiful phase of our life and keep on supporting and blessing.”

Professional speaking, Saranya Anand is an actress, fashion designer, choreographer and model. She made her debut in the filmy world with Mohanlal’s 1971 Beyond Borders. She has also played significant roles in films like Chunkzz, Mamangam, Akashaganga 2, Achayans and Cappuccino.

Congratulations Saranya Anand and Manesh Rajan, have a happily married life ahead.

