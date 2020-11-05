Cricket and Bollywood have come a long way together in India. Not just as two of the most celebrated sources of entertainment, but also for helping the stars find their soul mates. Starting from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi & Sharmila Tagore to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma there are so many examples. And it seems Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have also joined the bandwagon.

It’s been quite sometime now since reports about actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricket batsman KL Rahul’s affair started doing rounds. But nothing is confirmed. Although we have seen the duo sharing adorable pics of each other, they haven’t confirmed anything.

But the latest Instagram post of KL Rahul for birthday girl Athiya Shetty makes the rumours even stronger. Sharing a cosy selfie with Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday mad child 🖤”

Also, they celebrated the day together in Dubai. Rahul shared an adorable picture of Athiya going ahead to eat the cake and wrote, “I think she is happy”

Athiya Shetty also shared a few pictures of herself with the birthday cake. She captioned the post, “counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!🧚🏼‍♀️✨💖”

KL Rahul is currently in Dubai where he is playing IPL 2020 as a part of KXIP team.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty’s father, actor Suniel Shetty also shared a birthday note on social media for her. The actor shared a greyscale photograph of his daughter’s 28th on Twitter, and lovingly referred to her by her nickname Tia.

“TIA …. Where my life begins and love never ends. Happy birthday, my baby. I thank life every day for giving me the gift of you,” he wrote.

Suniel’s friends wished the actress on her birthday. “Happy birthday my dear,” wrote Sanjay Kapoor, while Sonu Sood wrote: “Happy birthday Athiya… Have a super year ahead.”

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with Hero and was then seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

We wish Athiya Shetty a great year ahead.

