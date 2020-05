Athiya Shetty Feels Instagram Captions Are Harder Than Exams

Actress Athiya Shetty finds writing captions on Instagram hard, and says they are tougher than exams.

The actress took to Instagram to share her thought.

“Why are Instagram captions harder than exams,” Athiya Shetty wrote along with a black and white picture.

In the image, it seems that Athiya Shetty is pondering over something. She is seen wearing jeans and a tank top.

Her post cracked up her fans and followers.

“Okay I need a caption, please help hahaha,” wrote one, while another shared: “Because you don’t have chits to copy!!”

Recently, Athiya Shetty also extended help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Through her mother Mana Shetty’ organisation, Save The Children India, Athiya pitched in with the distribution of dry ration, hygiene kits and also direct bank transfers.

“I have donated, I feel you need to lead by example and you need to practice what you preach. Also, we have a WhatsApp group with my parents the CEO of Save The Children India and my very good friend Maya Patel, so we have created this initiative to raise money and provide for the people who are vulnerable,” she said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!