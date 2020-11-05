Tiger Shroff‘s Ganapath is making news from quite some time. Now we hear that the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film which is an action-packed thriller.

For heritage production house Pooja Entertainment, 2020 has heralded a new era in entertainment and things promise to get even more exciting with Ganapath. The film is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. The makers have launched the teaser motion poster giving a glimpse to the viewer into ‘Ganapath’s world.

Just a glimpse is enough to paint a larger-than-life scenario packed with heart-stopping thrills. The teaser has a catchy dialogue by Tiger which will surely be an instant hit, “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai”, and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack adds to the adrenaline rush! The compelling ‘dhol’ beats woven in the background music have an instant mass connect. Ganapath is the first film of a franchise that promises to keep the audience hooked. Going by the responses to the teaser, they are already loving it.

Tiger Shroff who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood is already prepping for the film. He says, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani is equally thrilled, “I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre.”

For director Vikas Bahl working with Tiger Shroff and Pooja Entertainment is the perfect synergy of like-minded forces. As he says, “I am very excited about working with Tiger. It’s a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world, but with an actor like Tiger and a partner like Jackky Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, I am sure that we will be able to bring this larger-than-life vision to fruition!”

The coming together of these three unique talents looks promising and the audience too is already looking forward to the mega excitement in store for them.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment Presents. In Association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. Shoot begins mid 2021.

