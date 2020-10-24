Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl are making news these days for their upcoming film Ganpat. The sports drama is an underdog rag to riches tale which features Tiger as a boxer.

The film which is being produced by Pooja Entertainment is said to go on floors soon. Tiger Shroff along with director Vikas Bahl and producer Jackky Bhagnani were clicked on the sets by the paparazzi in Mumbai today. Take a look at the pictures below

Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment recently wrapped up Akshay Kumar led Bell Bottom. And now the production house has quickly moved on to their next one.

Talking about Ganpat, a source shared some details with Bollywood Hungama earlier and said, “Ganpat is the most exciting film of Tiger Shroff’s career and even he is looking forward to taking the film on floors. Training sessions have already begun, and being a trained martial artist, Tiger is quick in learning different forms of boxing and mix martial arts. A poster shoot is expected to take place by November, following which the makers will announce the film officially. Vikas is planning to present Tiger like never before,”

Take a look at the pictures below:

“Alongside Ganpat, Tiger will commence work on Heropanti 2 produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. Heropanti 2 is miles different from Ganpat when it comes to treatment. While Ganpat is RAW and REAL, Heropanti 2 is stylish espionage, on the lines of War. It is expected to start around the same time frame, however, in uncertain times like COVID 19, things can change in the scheduling front. It would be a first for Tiger to juggle between two films,” the source added while talking about Tiger’s plans for his next film Heropanti 2.

Apart from Ganpat & Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the Rohit Dhawan directorial Rambo Remake.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently posted funny videos where he tries to impart dance lessons to a child but soon gives up. In the clips, Tiger tries to teach a kid the hook step of the song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from his 2019 release, War. In the first video, Tiger holds the kid’s hands and tries to move them according to the beats.

“A little guest in class today wanted to learn the hookstep to his fave song,” Tiger wrote.

In the next video, the kid still looks shy and refuses to move.

“Not doing a very good job at teaching tho,” wrote Tiger.

Finally, the boy starts moving his hands up and down. “Getting there,” Tiger mentioned on the video.

