Hrithik Roshan is one such actor whose name never gets dragged in a nepotism debate. And yes, it’s totally justifiable as the actor has worked his a** off to reach the level where he is currently today. Not one or two, but Hrithik had to deal with his personal battles several times. Right from his injuries to rough phases in his personal life, the actor has seen a lot. Before he did War, Hrithik was back in a dark circle and he thought, only Tiger Shroff could pull the work out of him.

Those who have watched War would be well aware of HR’s transformation video where he talks about how his knee injuries and slipped disc made him unsure of doing the project. Not just that video, but even in several interviews, Hrithik had shared how Tiger came in as a blessing. In fact, it was HR who wanted Tiger to be part of the film.

In a talk with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan said, “I had only one thing to say to Sid (director Siddharth Anand) and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra). I told them I’m doing War only if Tiger Shroff is there in this film. I know for a fact that only he will be able to stand in front of me and make me feel like s**t.”

“I will have to be at my best to even be at par with Tiger and I don’t think I’m at par with him even then. That’s a good thing actually. Both ways, we will keep inspiring each other to do better. He is absolutely phenomenal. He’s going to stay here for 50 years, he will be untouchable,” Hrithik Roshan continued praising Tiger Shroff.

While Hrithik immensely benefitted by working with Tiger, fans too got to witness a highly entertaining clash!

