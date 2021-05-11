Trust Rakhi Sawant to always speak her heart. Whether it is something controversial or made-up, she says what she wants to! We have seen that in Bigg Boss 14 when she expressed her liking for Abhinav Shukla. The beauty is now opening up about making Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, the next Prime Minister of India. Scroll below for all the details.

As we know, the country is facing a major health crisis due to the COVID pandemic. Celebrities have been doing their best to create awareness about the mutations, resources and vaccinations. But some of them are really out there helping people. The biggest one is Sonu who’s turned into a messiah for many. We recently even saw Salman auditing packets of food sent to frontline workers.

Rakhi Sawant, who has been visiting the hospital due to her mother’s treatment, found a huge help in Salman Khan. The superstar helped her a lot financially. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant owing to it all, said the Radhe actor and Sonu Sood should be made the next Prime Minister.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Rakhi Sawant said, “Main to kehti hoon Salman Khan aur Sonu Sood ko is desh ka Pradhan Mantri bana diya jaye, kyunki asli hero to woh hi hai. Sonu Sood sabse zyada kitna love karte hain apni country se apne logon se (I would say that Salman Khan and Sonu Sood should be made the Prime Minister of the country. Sonu Sood loves the country and its people the most)”

During the conversation, Rakhi also opened up about ministers remaining tight-lipped regarding the current crisis. “Aaj mera dil ro raha hai (My heart cries at the situation we are facing today),” she said.

