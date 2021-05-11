Disha Patani is amongst the lucky ones to be able to entertain the audience even amid the pandemic. The actress is gearing up for the release of Radhe, which is scheduled for this Thursday. The actress is now opening up about working with Salman Khan and below are all the details you need!

As most know, Disha and Salman have previously worked together in Bharat. The actress did a cameo in the film as his young love interest. She also won praises for the song Slow Motion. Her spectacular performance landed her with a full-fledged leading role in Radhe.

Asked about her getting a leading role in a Salman Khan film, Disha Patani exclusively told us, “Well, I never imagined first of all that I will be an actor first of all, so I’m very grateful. I’m so happy that I’m working with Salman sir. He’s just so passionate. No matter how many films that you’ve done in life, passion is something that you need to maintain. And if you don’t have passion, you can’t really hold it or become great at that. I feel like Salman sir is still so passionate about everything. From scenes to songs to dance, he’s involved in everything. That’s something I’ve learnt from him.”

But what is the best and the stressful part about working with Salman Khan? Disha Patani answered, “The best thing to work with him is that he’s so chill, we have a lot of fun on sets. He has a great sense of humour, especially dancing with him is fun. There’s nothing stressful about working with him.”

Meanwhile, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

