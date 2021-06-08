The new season of the best spy-thriller series, The Family Man released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4 and since then showers of praise and appreciation by the critics as well as audiences started. All of us have waited for 2 years for this show to return with an all-new season and it was worth it.

The new season has managed to woo the audiences and how, sweeping the ground off their feet with such amazing storytelling by Raj & DK, performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, and everyone else in pivotal roles. Touted to be an Indian OTT masterpiece by many among B-town, celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal have taken to their social media pages to express and Rakul Preet Singh, Abhishek Chaubey and many more also picked up calls with the cast of the show, to laud their performances.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “This is the best thing on Indian OTT! You guys have created a benchmark. @bajpayee.manoj sir🙏🏽 @samantharuthprabhuoffl👏🏾 @mrfilmistaani 🤗 @rajanddk 🙏🏽 @iamsumankumar 👏🏾 And I’m so proud of my friend @suparnverma 🤗”

Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram shared,” #ChellamSir > google”

Industry celebs are going gaga over the show and rightly so, all of us have just witnessed a path-breaking season 2 of a series that sees a middle class-man, Srikant Tiwari who is a world-class spy works for National Investigation Agency. Struggling to strike a balance yet managing to be the best at his high-risk job, this series impresses all.

On another note, Shreya Dhanwanthary shared a priceless memory from Season 1 days. She shared, “In honour of #TheFamilyManSeason2 I’m throwing it back to #TheFamilyMan Season 1. Yes, this happened. 🤓”

And Sharib Hashmi took to his social media to share, “Abhi team ka yeh mood hai🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻

#TheFamilyManOnPrime #BTS”

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marked the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

