Actress Celina Jaitly on Tuesday shared an Instagram picture in memory of her mother Meeta Jaitly, who passed away three years ago on this day. In the throwback photo, she poses with her mother.

Advertisement

“My mother taught me everything, except how to live without her…. Today is 3 years since she joined the angels above. One thing is for sure…Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Missed deeply by all of us (Dr Meeta Jaitly) OM MANI PADME HUM

#imissyoumom #restinpeace #deathanniversary,” Celina Jaitly wrote.

Advertisement

Celina Jaitly had recently posted a note remembering her late mother on her birth anniversary.

“Happy birthday Ma ! We are so grateful to have felt your love during your time here on earth. You are missed deeply on your special day and every other day, Mom……. by all of us !! Happy birthday Ma !!! In loving memory of our beloved most treasured jewel, our mother, Dr Meeta Jaitly, we join in sending our prayers to the Universe,” Celina Jaitly wrote in an Instagram post.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Are In A Relationship, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Confirms Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube