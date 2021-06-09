Reports of pop star Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reuniting had started doing the rounds shortly after JLo’s split with her partner, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The two were spotted in Montana last month after 17 years since their break-up.

Reportedly Jennifer has been staying in Miami for quite sometime after she called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck is based in Los Angeles for the sake of his children and work. The two were also planning to make the long distance work. However, now a latest report reveal about their upcoming plans.

As per E!News, Jennifer Lopez is now officially moving to Los Angeles. The singer is looking for a fresh start and thus is “packing up her Miami rental”. However, there is no clarity on when the Hustlers actress will move to Los Angeles.

A source told the publication, “She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon.”

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met and fell in love on the sets of Gigli in 2002. The two got engaged the same year but their relationship didn’t last long. They broke off their engagement in 2004. Now after 17-years, JLo and Ben have got back together and fans are excited to hear the news.

Previously, a source had said to Entertainment Tonight, “They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy.”

Fans now wonder will they see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get back together in LA anytime soon.

