A Chicken Nugget From BTS Meal Sold At ₹72.83 Lakhs
BTS has tremendous fanfare across the globe and there’s no ounce of doubt on it. Owing to it, McDonald’s rolled out a special meal dedicated to the K pop group recently. While the meal saw a record-breaking sale across the globe, one chicken nugget turned out to be a show-stealer.

Reportedly, one BTS fan bought a special meal and was surprised to see a chicken nugget resembling a character from a game named Among Us. Taking the advantage of the K pop group and the game’s popularity, the fan auctioned chicken nugget on eBay. It got sold on 28th May at a jaw-dropping price.

The auction kicked off with a base price of $0.99 and ended at $99,997 USD i.e. ₹72.83 lakhs approx. Around 184 people participated in the auction. That’s called some real crazy stuff!

Meanwhile, BTS’ new single “Butter” made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart recently. “Butter” is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number-one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970.

“We released ‘Butter” to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We’re happy and honoured that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn’t have gotten our fourth chart-topping song without everyone’s love and support. Thank you for enjoying ‘Butter’ and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music,” the K pop group said in a statement.

Butter even became the most-streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day.

