After receiving flak for releasing some big names last week, WWE is eyeing a good business. Despite all the bad things that happened, the growing popularity of Roman Reigns is one of the few positives for the company. And to take it on another level, a blockbuster contest is in plans at Hell In A Cell 2021.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Hell In A Cell is scheduled to take place on 20th June. So, there are still two episodes of SmackDown left before the final match card could be confirmed. Coming back to the Universal Championship match, the big dog is reportedly going to defend his title against a veteran who is capable of pulling a highly entertaining match.

Advertisement

It’s none other than Rey Mysterio who will be going one on one with Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship. It traces back to Roman‘s attack on Rey and Dominik during their match with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The angle is all set to turn into an intense feud in the next two episodes.

Rey Mysterio had last fought for WWE Championship at the Survivor Series of 2019 against Brock Lesnar. So, it’s almost a gap of over one and a half years, the veteran will be stepping inside a ring for a title match.

Speaking of confirmed matches, Hell In A Cell will witness a WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Raw Women’s Championship between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Title match between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

This will be the first special event since the release of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and other big names. It will be interesting to see how much engagement it garners from fans.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Opened Up On Relationship Rumours With Bradley Cooper: “…Of Course, We Wanted People To Believe That We Were In Love”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube