Director Greta Gerwig is currently gearing up for the release of her visionary project Barbie, which she has been working on for a long time now. The filmmaker is already being lauded for keeping in mind various minute details in the upcoming film. While she is currently on a promotional spree for the project, she already has a deal in her kitty for another fantasy world with Netflix.

Barbie stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Mackie, Simu Liu and Will Farrell. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 21, and there is a lot of buzz around it for its unique concept.

Greta Gerwig is known for her projects, such as Lady Bird and Little Women. She is entering a new world of imagination with her upcoming film Barbie. However, her dreamy world will not end there, as she already has a deal with Netflix for writing and directing at least two movies based on C.S. Lewis’ book series, The Chronicles of Narnia.

In her recent profile for The New Yorker, Gerwig confirmed that she had been given the project by the streaming giant. However, the big question that comes after the report is which part of the book series Greta Gerwig’s new visionary project will cover. It is still expected to revolve around the White Witch’s attempt to take over Narnia and the Pevensie kids fighting her with the help of Aslan.

For the unversed, Netflix acquired the rights to Lewis’ book series The Chronicles of Narnia for a multi-year deal for both movie and TV series adaptations. Earlier, Disney and Fox had made a trilogy based on the fantasy story from 2005 to 2010. The film franchise included The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. One must note that the box office collection of the first instalment in the film series was $745 million.

Seeing the world Greta Gerwig has created for the Margot Robbie starrer, and she might be the right person for more projects based on fantasy books.

