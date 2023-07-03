Tom Cruise, on July 3, turned 61 and the man does not look an age above 40. The Hollywood A-lister has gone under drastic transformations ever since he made his debut in the romantic drama called Endless Love in 1981. Tom Cruise’s fans could easily tell how many changes the actor went through, especially his face, but his hairline remained constant. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Cruise, on the work front, is currently gearing up for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The handsome hunk has been aggressively promoting the flick but also requested fans to watch Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the drastic transformation of Tom Cruise, the actor changed several hair styles and even fixed his teeth to appear more appealing on the big screen. There were times when Cruise also gained fat on his face looking a bit puffy. However, Cruise started to look better after he crossed the age of 40. The actor, who always prefers doing his own stunts in the movies, has always garnered praises for how he looked. Tom Cruise, on several occasions, have been accused of going under the knife. The social media users earlier mocked him for opting for Botox and veneers on his teeth, nose job, and hair transplant. However, Cruise has always denied these claims.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s different avatars over the years:

Why did I not know Tom Cruise wore clear braces for two years pic.twitter.com/VRbn8Ep0zZ — Soph (@sophiawpelton) May 29, 2022

Tom cruise in October last year vs today. I remember people were dragging him beaches he looked old and Chubby pic.twitter.com/13ljZppfoz — I told them Spinal Tap first, Puppet show last (@TheDudeAbides) May 16, 2022

Tom Cruise was hot, I’m sorry. It’s true. pic.twitter.com/uS3VgGWpJ5 — Tom Cruise’s Shoe Lifts (@platformedboots) April 9, 2021

Tom Cruise has turned 61. pic.twitter.com/ZrZMcMgthi — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 3, 2023

The Mission Impossible star in 2002 famously sported braces to fix his million-dollar smile with the help of braces. This came after he got terribly self-conscious of his appearance, especially after he chipped his front tooth during a game of floor hockey when he was a kid.

There were rumours of his nose job back in 2012 but the actor, at the time, claimed he would never go for such a thing. In 2016, Cruise looked a bit inflated when he landed at the red carpet of BAFTAs which, by the way, is a common sign of both Botox and fillers.

The Knight & Day star, however, got back in shape by 2018, looking fitter and leaner. The actor was papped at the premiere of Mission Impossible: Fallout leaving the Internet stunned with his transformation.

Tom Cruise has maintained his chiseled look ever since, as he has been spotted sans his shirts on sets on various occasions. Here’s to many more good-looking days for him.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Smiled At The Cameras Despite Her Sheer Gown Unzipping & Popping Open Till Her Tarzan Co-Star Alexander Skarsgard Turned Her Knight In Shining Armour!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News