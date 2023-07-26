It’s quite a historic phase for Hollywood right now. Oppenheimer and Barbie have been ruling the box office and it’s one rare occasion when two high-profile films, released on the same date, have been doing so exceptionally well among the audience. Despite all the positive response, both the dramas are facing a few backlashes as well. While Barbie is being slammed for being inappropriate for kids, Oppenheimer has been under scrutiny for its accuracy and fact checks.

Earlier, a scene in the film was highlighted for showing the wrong flag of America with 50 stars instead of 48. Now, another scene that has been pointed out in particular by the grandson of J Robert Oppenheimer, Charles. Scroll on to learn all about it.

Charles Oppenheimer spoke to Times about Christopher Nolan’s movie and discussed the aspect that he liked the least. He said, “The part I like the least is this poison apple reference, which was a problem in American Prometheus. If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, ‘We don’t really know if it happened.’ There’s no record of him trying to kill somebody. That’s a really serious accusation and it’s historical revision. There’s not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true.” He further added that he would have altered that part in Oppenheimer.

“American Prometheus got it from some references talking about a spring break trip, and all the original reporters of that story—there was only two maybe three—reported that they didn’t know what Robert Oppenheimer was talking about. Unfortunately, American Prometheus summarizes that as Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher and then they [acknowledge that] maybe there’s this doubt,” Charles added.

He aslo stated that his issue was not with Christopher Nolan, but the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Charles said, “It bothers me that it was in the biography with that emphasis, not a disclaimer of, this is an unsubstantiated rumor that we want to put in our book to make it interesting.”

Obviously, he wished that the part was altered in the film but he believed that he couldn’t advise the director on it. “I definitely would have removed the apple thing. But I can’t imagine myself giving advice about movie stuff to Nolan. He’s an expert, he’s the artist, and he’s a genius in this area.” Charles also added that Cillian Murphy, aka Oppenheimer, abusing someone in the film was totally dramatic. He said, “I saw them film and, in that particular scene, Cillian Murphy walks into a room, and part of his line was calling someone an ‘as*hole.’ And when I went back to Santa Fe and told my dad, he was horrified. He said, ‘Robert Oppenheimer never swore. He was such a formal person. He would never, ever do that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, it’s a dramatisation.’”

Let us know what you think of Charles’ statements and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

