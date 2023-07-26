Megan Fox had returned to social media some time back with a strong and powerful post. She had clarified that all rumours about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and cheating allegations against him were baseless. While the post has been removed, the actress is back at sharing stunning snaps of herself that are super hot and glam. She recently shared a look where she’s looking absolutely irresistible, but there’s a catch!

Interestingly, the same look (and the same design) was sported by another queen five years ago, and she looked equally hot and tempting. No guesses there, we are talking about Kim Kardashian. While the divas nailed the vibe, who did it better? Scroll on as we find out!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox and bodycon dresses are a match made in heaven, and the Transformers actress is well aware of it. For her latest Instagram post, the lady wore a full-sleeved Jean Paul Gaultier sheer dress in orange with trippy horizontal and vertical stripes. The maxi attire hugged her curves beautifully, accentuated her assets and made her waist look cinched and snatched!

Take A Look:

Megan Fox strategically hid her n*pples using nude pasties and wore nude thongs underneath the sheet dress. Her tangerine hair was tied in a top-knot bun with two strands falling on both sides of her face. She opted for her signature fox-eye makeup along with nude brown glossy lips. Her well-contoured nose and cheeks looked flawless on the matte base.

Kim Kardashian

If there’s a fashion moment in Hollywood, Kim Kardashian has to be a part of it. The diva wore the same dress, but in black, while attending E! People’s Choice Awards in 2018. A Twitter post showed the fit flaunting Kim’s curves beautifully, making her look super voluptuous. Unlike Meg, the American Horror Story star did not opt for pasties but wore a nude bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline underneath.

She tied her black hair in a top-knot ponytail, and opted for black smokey eyes, a matte base and a nude lippie. She completed the look with pointy white boots that added a contrast to the ensemble.

Take A Look:

Who Wore It Better?

Despite wearing the fit years before Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian lacked in the styling department. The former added jazz to the look by wearing layered silver and crystal necklaces and chokers. She wore strappy heels and silver nail extensions that gave her quite a voguish vibe. The latter, on the other hand, downplayed the look by ditching all accessories and wearing those unflattering boots.

For us, Meg definitely wore the outfit better. Let us know who you think won this fashion face-off by voting below.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

