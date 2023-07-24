Kim Kardashian never shies away when it comes to talking about her body and in one of her early interviews, the social media openly spoke about how she always pees all over her Spanx revealing a bit too much information. Kim, in her 2015 interview, revealed how she could not help but pee in her tight underwear. Scroll down to know the details.

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines when she was spotted at the very first match of football icon Lionel Messi’s match with his new team Inter Miami. Kim got her seven-year-old son Saint for the match.

Circling back to Kim Kardashian speaking about her bodily fluids, according to The Mirror, the reality star during an interaction with Cara Delevingne, revealed, “I always pee all over my Spanx, it’s a disaster. They aren’t cr*tchless enough!” The former wife of Kanye West also shared that she peed outdoors in the past while also recalling a cringe-worthy moment when her sister Kourtney Kardashian relieved herself in public. Kim told Cara, “Kourtney was a little bit notorious for that, actually. I remember we were at the Delano in Miami- they will probably never let us stay there again – and she went behind a curtain.” Kim added, “Just squatted down and peed. I don’t know where I peed. Perhaps I was camping.”

This was not the first time Kim Kardashian spoke about peeing. In her 2022 interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, before walking for Balenciaga during Couture Fashion Week in Paris, shared how she always needs to pee before a big show as she always gets the jitters.

“I guess that nervous energy is kinda good,” said Kim adding, “I just peed, like, three times, and I hope my pee anxiety does not get the best of me.”

Kim also admitted that she is always prepared for a bathroom emergency when she travels by car. “I travel with a cup in the backseat of the car with a Ziploc, wet wipes,” she concluded.

