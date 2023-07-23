Oppenheimer is currently in the theatres, and the audiences are blown away by the masterpiece that the filmmaker Christopher Nolan has delivered. Being one of the most awaited movies for a long time, it has lived up to the hype and is called the best movie that the filmmaker has made in his career. The portrayal of Cillian Murphy as the titular role is getting all the praise as he deserves all of it. However, there were a few mistakes that the eagle-eyed moviegoers have caught and now have brought up to the internet.

Christopher Nolan’s latest atomic epic has been called a “character study on the grandest scale”, which transported the audience to the time of the Manhattan Project. The perfect casting, sound engineering, cinematography, and many other elements prove how genius and brilliant the makers were for the project. However, there has been one error which touches upon Nolan’s notorious perfectionism in his films. Read on to find out more about it.

Taking to Twitter, Andy Craig posted about the flag shown in the Oppenheimer movie. He reported the historical error in a scene set in 1945 that features Americans waving the 50-star flag during the World War II victory speech given by Cillian Murphy’s titular character. Notably, the flag shown in the movie was established in 1959, but the movie was set before that. The flags waved by the residents of Los Alamos featured an incorrect number of stars.

Reacting to the error in the Oppenheimer movie, netizens were quick enough to take dig at the movie. Among many, there were a few who defended and called it a minor mistake which should not be heavily discussed.

Talking about the opening of the Margot Robbie starrer movie, a user said, “another reason why barbie outsold”

Another Barbie fan added, “barbie had no mistakes..”

Talking about the error, another said, “This is Batman going into the tunnel in daylight and coming out the other end at night in Rises kind of mistake.”

“A million dollar movie that couldn’t even get the flags right,” said another.

With all that, let us know what do you think about Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

