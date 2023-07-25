Emily Ratajkowski has one of a kind social media profile. The actress posts pictures that are super s*xy and quite scandalous. One look at her handle, and it will appear as if one has entered an art gallery. Well, her exquisite figure and mesmerising beauty can do that to people. While the model posed for various photoshoots and served one hot look after the other, there’s one old picture of hers that we’re completely smitten with at the moment.

The model once posed in n*ked and covered herself with an extravagant fur coat. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Emily Ratajkowski looked like a million-dollar queen and posed for the British GQ magazine back in 2015. She channelled the vintage vibe by adding a black and white filter to the snap, made it look ultra-posh and elite by donning the super fancy-looking fur coat and yet, kept it all things s*xy by ditching her bra and top underneath the coat. It’s quite a wholesome look that truly gives extra feel.

The fur coat was unbuttoned from the front, revealing Emily Ratajkowski’s entire cle*vage and toned torso. Interestingly, she had ditched her p*nty as well as hid her lady part strategically with the coat. She completed the ensemble by donning leather knee-high boots that added some sheen and shine to the fit.

Take A Look:

The Gone Girl actress kept things aesthetically clean and charismatic in the hair and makeup department. She tied her hair back in a sleek bun as the coat was already too dramatic and attention-seeking. For the makeup, she went with a dewy base, soft but sharp contour to make her jaw and cheeks look chiselled and applied a good amount of highlighter to exude that kween-life vibe.

The background supported Emily’s look completely and featured larger-than-life size wooden doors and vintage wallpaper at the back.

This magnificent look deserves a tenner!

