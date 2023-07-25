Megan Fox seems to have decided to burn the internet with her jaw-dropping stunning self as she does it again with her latest pics. After ruling the forests like a magical nymph, the Jennifer’s Body star is now captivating us with her sultry pics straight from the coastline. Fox looks bewitching in her black ensemble, and here are the latest pictures of the diva; scroll below to take a look as we break it down for you.

The Transformers star is known for her bold fashion choices, which have earned her hundreds and thousands of fans who admire her. After swooning us all with her wet and sultry pics from the creek, she has taken everyone’s breath away with her mesh gown and skimpy bikini.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to drop the bombshell pictures of her in a silver metallic bikini underneath her body-hugging long-sleeve mesh gown, exposing her abs and her busty assets. The skimpy bikini top barely covered her bre*sts as they spilt over from every side as she posed sensuously over a rock on the beach just after golden hour.

The monsoons might have arrived on our part, but Megan Fox is still mentally living the best of her summers as she slithered on the wet sand in some of the pics. Megan‘s pics were clicked by Cibella Levi, and their splendid collaboration gave the fans some drool-worthy pictures. Fox’s long, dark hair was wet and falling all over her face, turning up the heat quotient of the entire photoshoot.

For makeup, Megan Fox opted for bronzy makeup with winged eyeliner, loads of mascara and peachy n*de lips with lots of gloss, and they all stayed in place perfectly throughout the shoot. To compliment her ensemble, she sported long dark nails giving a gothic touch to it as she showed off her ample bosom while posing on the wet sand.

Take a look at her pictures, which she shared on her Insta handle with the caption, “cliodhna, queen of the banshees”:

She truly is a queen in all aspects, and there’s no denying that! Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

