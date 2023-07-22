Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are two of the most famous celebrities in the entertainment industry. So, it doesn’t come as a shock that whenever something happens around them, it becomes a piece of big news. Recently, the duo found themselves in a tense situation during a visit to the Orange County Fair after witnesses reported that the couple’s bodyguard had to intervene when a man attempted to attack Machine Gun Kelly physically. The incident resulted in Megan being pushed into a barricade, but Machine Gun Kelly quickly aided her and saved her from a possible injury.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, witnesses claimed that as the couple exited a ride, a man approached the musician and tried to assault him. A TikTok video captured the incident’s aftermath, showing the bodyguard accidentally pushing Megan into a nearby barrier, causing her to stumble. Fortunately, the rapper helped her regain her balance, and they safely left the scene.

Thanks to the bodyguard’s swift actions, the situation was diffused. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were escorted away from further danger. The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear, adding to the tense atmosphere that day at the fair. News of the incident quickly spread, prompting fans to express their concern and support for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on social media.

Many social media users praised the bodyguard for timely intervention and ensuring the couple’s safety. However, some fans also expressed frustration over the lack of privacy and unwanted attention that public outings often attract.

This unexpected scuffle at the Orange County Fair highlights the challenges that famous individuals like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face regarding personal safety. Despite the incident, the couple could handle the situation gracefully and avoid potential threats. As they continue to navigate their high-profile relationship, it’s clear that their fans are steadfast in their support and wish for their well-being.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly remain unfazed by their recent public altercation, instead focusing on their tranquil and intimate moments. From London romance to cosy movie nights, the couple solidifies their bond, quashing any breakup rumours.

As this incident unfolds, we’ll update you on further developments.

