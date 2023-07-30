While new release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing quite well and last week’s Hollywood double bill has worked wonders with Oppenheimer and Barbie, it’s the holdover release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is bringing in good footfalls as well. Even though the film is in its third week and hence limited showcasing with most premium screens fine, it isn’t going away anywhere with collections staying over the 1 crore mark.

This was evidenced on Saturday as well when 1.50 crores* came in. This is good because even as a stand-alone film, Mission: Impossible 7’s numbers would have been impressive considering this is the third week running and here the Tom Cruise starrer is managing that with competition from three ends. In fact the first two week collections have come out to be around 5 crores higher than what was reported earlier, which means the film has now already accumulated 107.50 crores*.

There is a big Sunday yet to come and while 2 crores mark would be certainly crossed, if it stretches to 2.50 crores then even 110 crores mark would be hit during the weekend itself. The film is a big hit at the box office and is the second success for Tom Cruise in India in a year after Top Gun: Maverick.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

