Sunny Deol is gearing up to return as Tara Singh once again with Gadar 2. The son of veteran actor Dharmendra has opened up on the hot topic of nepotism. It has been a very sensitive matter in the industry, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The action star has been around in the entertainment business for a long time, and as per him, there is nothing wrong with a parent doing something for their child. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Sunny made his Bollywood debut with Betaab in 1983 and is one of the most renowned actors around. His hold on the action genre is still unparallel, and people are just fond of seeing him thrash the bad guys mercilessly on screen, and the excitement is getting hyped up once again as his film nears its release. It could be clearly seen through ongoing advance booking that his Gadar 2 is witnessing at the box office.

The Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol recently sat in an interview with Aaj Tak where he shared his thoughts on nepotism, and while doing so, he said, “I think ye sab woh log failate hai jo frustrated hai. Aur ye nahi samajhte ki jo aadmi… ki agar baap apne bete ke liye kar raha hai na…kaunsi family hai jo nahi karta? Aur jo apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai, toh usme bura kya hai? Lekin kaamyab toh woh hoga jo khud apne aap…”

He further added, “My father could not get into me to make me an actor. I cannot get into my sons to make them an actor… Papa is such a big icon, and I made my identity, and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar.” Sunny Deol gave his son Karan Deol the launching pad in 2019, where he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and it was produced by their banner Vijayta Films.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is all set to hit the theatres on 11th August, clashing with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2.

