Rajesh Khanna is one of the biggest names in the Hindi cinema industry, and the late actor has given us some of the most memorable characters to remember. He was fondly called ‘Kaka’ by his fans and peers in Bollywood and shares two kids with actress Dimple Kapadia. On to the series of new events, a Redditor has revealed an anecdote about Khanna where he drank an entire bottle of Red Label in one sitting without flinching. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rajesh has lived a controversial life but has always been honest and transparent with his fans. He spoke about his life without any filter, and that’s what fans loved the most about ‘Kaka’ and his films like Anand, Aradhana, Swarg, and Kati Patang, to name a few, will always represent his legacy in Hindi cinema.

Now ScoopWhoop shared the response of a Redditor who spoke about the late actor Rajesh Khanna and wrote, “I heard from some uncle at a salon that he was once sitting with Rajesh Khanna for drinks at Aashirwaad. He was shocked to see Khanna would finish the entire Red Label bottle in one sitting and still won’t flinch.”

Meanwhile, the late actor passed away in 201, and he was the ‘First Superstar Of Bollywood’, and reportedly from 1969 to 1971, Rajesh Khanna was the solo actor to deliver 15 back-to-back successful films. His charismatic personality was such that whoever met him once became a fan of Kaka for a lifetime.

The actor shared two daughters with Dimple Kapadia – Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

What are your thoughts on Rajesh Khanna drinking an entire bottle of Red Label in one sitting? Tell us in the space below.

