Singer and songwriter Neha Bhasin, who is often spotted by the paparazzi post her gym workouts, decided to set some boundaries after she did not like the way one of her recent pictures was shared on social media. The former Bigg Boss OTT participant then quickly stirred a debate in the comments section as a few claimed that she herself calls the paparazzi and now asking not to post pictures. A few others argued that Neha is right and decency should be maintained on social media platforms.

Neha Bhasin, who enjoys close to 900K followers on Instagram, keeps her fans hooked to her social media accounts with her racy fashion videos and pictures. She is best known for her songs like Jag Ghoomeya, Kuchh Khaas, Bajre Da Sita, and Asalaam-e-Ishqum among a few others. She was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Speaking of the latest, Neha Bhasin in a video shared by Viral Bhayani, can be seen interacting with a few photographers and then asking not to zoom in. The video starts with the singer asking, “Kal mere back ka picture kisne dala tha? Gaaliyan padhti hain mujhe,” referring to an inappropriate picture of hers that was shared on social media leading to tonnes of negative reactions. Neha, who was spotted in her gym outfit looking all fit and stylish, then politely asks the paparazzi to not to zoom in. “Zoom in mat karna,” says the Bigg Boss 15 star twice before walking away from the paps with a male friend.

Neha Bhasin setting boundaries got a mixed reaction from the Internet as one user shared, “How is this okayyyy???? I mean how is zooming in on any one’s body okayyyyy????? This is 2023 people… what is going on. Absolutely shameful!!!! They’re public figures not public property… there’s a difference.”

Another shared, “You cheap guys finally someone taunt you sudhar jao aabh toh.” One mentioned, “Bag ko thik se le sakte the wo…Then bu** nehi dikhta.” The next one commented, “Ab Aise kapde pahnogi to back dalega hai na.”

One user commented, “Areeee yrrr inka kya ye chalta h smjh nhi ata dikhana v h or chupana v h hadd h.” Another added, “She’s taking it sportingly that’s great spirit.” One person stated, “Khud body show off karti hai aur yaha bol rhi hai Zoom mat karna. Hypocrite.” And, one concluded, “Pahile aise kapde pehenti hai fir bolti hai photo kyu nikala.”

