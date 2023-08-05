Over the last several years, one of the many much-talked-about issues in Bollywood has been nepotism in Bollywood. While much has been said since the big discussion started, we recently came across an old interview of filmmaker R Balki sharing his views and what he thinks of star kids in the industry.

During this chat, Balki mentioned star kids and now much-sort after actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, R Balki was candid about the nepotism debate that took Bollywood by storm and said it was in every industry. Adding that he does not understand why there is so much noise around it only in Bollywood, he said, “It’s undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajaj’s… Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don’t think Mukesh Ambani shouldn’t run this business, someone else should?’ In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument.”

Talking about nepotism in Bollywood and if star kids have it easy, R Balki continued, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

He further stated, “Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own.” However, this statement earned R Balki some intense criticism from fans and other filmmakers too.

