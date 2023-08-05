Kajol is a powerhouse talent who earns brownie points for being effortless and carefree on screen. The actress has immortalised characters like Simran from DDLJ, Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress has brilliant films to her credit including Dushman, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, and others. But do you know she also has a long list of rejected films?

Kajol’s rejected films include Dil Se, Mohabbatein, 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS and Gadar to name a few. She was once asked to comment on her rejections and why did she reject such brilliant scripts? The actress was also called laid-back for rejecting such great films. However, her answer won hearts and described her personality aptly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During one of her appearances on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat, Kajol was asked about rejecting films like Gadar and Mohabbatein. The anchor said, “Kajol aalsi hain aisa aap par ilzaam hai. Aap Kajol 25 saalon se logon ke dilon par raj kiya hai. Itna logon ne aapko pasand kiya, pyaar diya, Itne awards mile, tareefein mili lekin kaam karti hain.”

The actress accepted the claim and said, “Kaam karti hun haan ye main ilzaam aapka maanti hun ki aalsi main hun, lekin main kehna chahungi ki it is only in relation to my work. Mujhe lagta hai…” She gets interrupted by the host who says, “lekin sab family mein kehte hain, aapke husband kehte hain, mother kehti hain, bacche bhi kehte hain ab to ki jaao kaam karo.”

Kajol opened up on her working pattern and the urge to say yes to a project. She revealed, “Mujhe lagta hai ki agar mujhe kaam karna hai to accha kaam karna hai yaa to nahi karna hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki bhagwaan ne mujhe financial ability di hai ki mujhe you know I don’t have to work. Mujhe kaam karna hi nahi hai, zaroorat nahi hai mujhe kaam ki. So I think, mujhe agar kaam karna hai to I want to do films that are, that I will want to be there, 100 percent.”

To this Rajat Sharma and the DDLJ actress had a conversation around Kajol’s rejected films. He said, “Dekhiye main aapko gina sakta hun, Gadar, bahut acchi film thi, bahut superhit hui thi, aapko role offer kiya gaya tha, aapne nahi kiya.” The actress said, “Mujhe nahi laga ki meri tarah ki picture hai. Dil Se?…dates nahi match huye. Mohabbatein…? Mohabbatein nahi offer hui thi mujhe! Offer hui thi mujhe? Wo mujhe yaad nahi hai. Dil To Pagal Hai offer hui thi mujhe. Lekin wo film jab offer hui thi mujhe to mujhe laga tha ki usme mera role itna bada nahi hai.”

The host finally asks, “Aur 3 idiots? Kareena Kapoor ka role aapko offer hua tha?” The actress hilariously recalls, “Maine bola tha usme. Jab mujhe script sunaayi thi tab maine kaha tha ki mujhe Madhavan ka role de do main kar lungi. Lekin unhone bola nahi, aapko wahi role milne wala hai, heroine ka role to maine bola nahi mujhe madhavan ka role chahiye. Maine kaha bhi ki out of 3 Idiots one could be girl.”

She later in a humble tone says, “Maine kabhi kisi film ko apnaaya nahi hai. Maine jab tak kaam nahi kiya tab tak wo Kareena ki picture hai, wo Ameesha ki picture hai. Maine naa zaroor kiya hai lekin usse wo film meri nahi ho jaati hai.”

Interestingly, when Kajol and Sunny Deol would have indeed made a great pair for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and imagine they singing Oh Ghar Aaja Pardesi! Let us know your opinion about this hypothetical cast in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kajol Made Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wait For 8 Hours In Hotel Lobby As Meeting With Him Slipped Her Mind! [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News