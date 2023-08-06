Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Karan Johar’s latest offering, starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, is working wonders at the box office. Following positive reviews for its story and execution by fans and critics, the masaledaar family drama is unstoppable at the box.

The film, which earned Rs 73.33 crores in its first week, is attracting more audiences, and its Week 2 collections are at par with the same it made during the start of Week 1. Scroll down to know how much RARKPK has earned today.

As per the early trends, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s hype isn’t dying even in Week 2 but is giving Week 1 vibes. As per the trend reports, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer earned around Rs 13-14 crore on the 10th day of its release at the Indian box office. When added to its 9-day collection – standing at an impressive Rs 91.58 crore, the film’s total collections now total for around Rs 104.58-105.58 crore. This means the Karan Johar film has officially entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is impressively growing as on Day 9, it earned Rs 11.50 crore, and on Day 10, the numbers are seemingly higher. The Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi starrer have another week to itself to work wonders until the release of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 on August 11.

In fact, the chances of the upcoming releases affecting RARKPK’s collection are low as the films have a different target group. This means Karan Johar’s film can continue doing well in Week 3 as well and surprise trade experts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

