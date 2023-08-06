It was a double-digit Saturday for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as 11.50 crores came in. It was a given that the film would get a double-digit score, but what is surprising is that the numbers are bigger than even first Friday collections of 11.10 crores. As for the growth, then well, the indications were there right through the weekdays as well once they stabilised so very well. The deal was sealed on the second Friday when 6.75 crores more came in and at this point in time, it was quite clear that the film will score over 10 crores on Saturday.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is being driven well by business across the multiplexes, and Gurgaon, in particular, has been going massive. There were houseful shows all over again from the afternoon itself, and by the evening and night shows, it seemed as if the entire city had gathered in theatres all over to catch the film. In fact, the city also has been registering houseful shows for Oppenheimer and has now emerged as a force to reckon with apart from Delhi and Mumbai when it comes to sheer footfalls that are registered film after film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now also crossed the 90 crores milestone as the overall collections stand at 91.58 crores. The film will grow further today to reach the 13-15 crores range at least and, in the process, will comfortably go much ahead of the 100 crores mark.

