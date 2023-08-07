It’s a century for Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has entered the 100 Crore Club in 10 days and it’s daily average is not too far away from the opening day numbers of 11.10 crores, which shows how stable has the film been ever since its release.

This was evidenced on Sunday as well when 13.50 crores more came in. This is further jump in collections when compared to a very good Saturday and also sets the stage for yet another set of good weekdays ahead.

Last weekend too, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had done quite well on Sunday when 18.75 crores were accumulated at the box office. This means even till date the collections haven’t fallen by half and that’s a very good sign. Now it has to be seen how do the weekdays too turn out and whether a similar trend of 30-40% fall continues. Last Monday the film had collected 7.02 crores and if the Karan Johar film actually manages to stay over the 4 crores mark today then rest assured, 14-15 crores more would be added to its total before Independence Day releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2 strike.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt now have a good century to their name with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reaching 105.08 crores. From here, 115 crores should be crossed by Wednesday and then it would all boil down to what’s the kind of standing it enjoys from Friday. For exhibitors though these are ‘achche din’ indeed since they also have Oppenheimer and Barbie still playing, which means there are good footfalls all around for them.

