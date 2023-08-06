Director Greta Gerwig recently took us all to an amazing journey in the fantasy pink world with her latest flick Barbie. The movie saw impeccable acting put forward by its ensemble cast, which included Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. As the movie was in the race to reach a new milestone, it has proved to be the second-highest grosser of 2023 by crossing the benchmark of $1 billion.

The movie battled against Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer that starred Cillian Murphy in the titular role. As there was a massive buzz around the two movies, it was proven right as both the movies have flourished extraordinarily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barbie has successfully entertained the masses across the world. The movie has already broken various records, including its preview shows. The Greta Gerwig directorial has become the highest-grosser of all time by a female director, the biggest opening of 2023, the biggest opening by a female director, the highest opening for a non-sequel, the biggest opening for a toy-based movie, and more.

The movie has also become the highest-grosser of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s career. While Barbie is already scripting history, it has now crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, as per latest box office reports. The movie is second in the highest-grossing list of 2023 as the first place is taken by The Super Mario Bros movie.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie also stars Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackie, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa and more. Robbie, alongside Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Laurence Mark and Amy Pascal has produced the film while Warner Bros and Warner Bros. Pictures have distributed it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer At Worldwide Box Office (15 Days): Already 2nd Highest Grosser Of 2023, Margot Robbie Starrer Is Now A $950 Million Monster! Cillian Murphy Starrer Is Now An Official Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News