Thank god, there is finally a ray of hope for Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2. The film has passed the ‘lakhs’ arena and is starting its battleground in crores. We’re talking about advance booking for day 1, where Sunny Deol’s film, Gadar 2, has held its fort strong and is thriving. Scroll below for more details!

While most expected this to be one of the biggest box office battles of 2023, things turned quite unexpected. Despite a superstar like Akshay Kumar leading the show, his previous flops have instilled fear amongst audiences who might now be waiting for an initial response to book tickets for the Oh My God sequel. Paresh Rawal has also rejected the second instalment, and his reason for a ‘weak script’ further raised doubts.

As for Gadar 2 advance booking for day 1, there’s another huge jump with 7.35 crores gross already in through ticket sales all across the country. With two days to go, the 10 crore mark looks like a cakewalk and will set the ground for superb opening numbers. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, along with Anil Sharma, have now raised high hopes with their reunion.

The advance booking trends for OMG 2 have slightly improved. The total collection currently stands at 1.20 crores gross, and one can only hope the numbers will double up in these two days. While that may sound like some unreal expectations, it should ideally have been the case for an Akshay Kumar starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

