Rajinikanth’s Jailer is finally out in theatres and fans are going gaga over their beloved superstar! As the superstar makes his big-screen comeback, the response has been phenomenal at the box office. Both in the Tamil and Telugu versions, the film is off to an earth-shattering start on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson, the film marks Rajini’s comeback after a hiatus of 2 years. He was last seen in Annaatthe, which was released in 2021. It did take a flying start but wasn’t a commercial success. Now, with the latest biggie, everyone is hoping for a grand Thalaiva comeback and early signs have been highly favourable.

As per the trade update, Jailer has taken a superb start at the Indian box office by recording an occupancy in the range of 71-74% in the Tamil version all across the country. In the Telugu version, too, the start is huge as occupancy of around 65% has been registered in morning shows. For Afternoon shows, the reports are rock solid, with a boost towards evening shows.

The good thing is that word-of-mouth is favourable so far, and the audience is praising Rajinikanth‘s one-man show in Jailer. For Nelson, the film has turned out to be a much-better venture after getting bashed for Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. Let’s see how far this momentum goes!

Meanwhile, the film ended its opening day advance booking on a high note at the Indian box office with a closing collection of 18.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

